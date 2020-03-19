Pureum Jin: Keeping It Real

Just off Barcelona’s bustling commercial strip known as La Rambla sits the Plaza Real, a charming square in the heart of the city’s centuries-old Gothic Quarter. Tucked into this historic landmark is the seemingly anomalous Jamboree, a jazz club dating back to 1960 that hosted the likes of Dexter Gordon, Kenny Drew, Chet Baker and…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.