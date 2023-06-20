Publisher’s Letter: The Arrangers

By Michael Fagien As a kid, long before I was interested in jazz, I couldn’t quite put my finger on why I instantly fell in love with songs from Blood, Sweat & Tears, Earth Wind & Fire, Kool & the Gang, Average White Band, The Isley Brothers, Steely Dan, Edwin Starr and Chicago, and even my favorites from The Beatles like “Got To Get You Into My Life.” Now it all makes sense. The horn sections and the arrangements on so many pop acts function in the same context that was pronounced in a brand awareness campaign that the chemical company BASF used to elevate its profile nearly 40 years ago. BASF’s consumer message was clear: “We don’t make a lot of the products you buy. We make a lot of the products you buy better.” I’ve learned that this principle is applicable to music and sums up how that magical touch — with the right horns and arrangements — can make a memorable song an unforgettable one, even when the players behind the scenes are often underappreciated. The Beatles had George Martin; Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn; George Benson, Claus Ogerman; Frank Sinatra, Quincy Jones; Prince, Hornheads; Miles Davis, Gil Evans; Steely Dan, Tom Scott; and more recently Diana Krall had John Clayton and Chris Botti, Gil Goldstein. Each brought their musicians, orchestras or horn sections to the sessions, often turning great compositions into timeless classics. These architects of sound have an uncanny understanding of composition and improvisation, and how being an accomplished musician is requisite. Back in the ’90s, our first entire JAZZIZ theme and disc paying homage to arrangers was titled “Composed and Arranged” and featured strings. For this issue, we decided to focus on arrangements with big horns, big bands and large ensembles. In these pages, Patti Austin and Gordon Goodwin discuss their new big band salute to Ella Fitzgerald; Bobby Sanabria talks about incorporating powerhouse jazz vocalists on his latest release with his Multiverse Big Band; and Roscoe Mitchell and other participants provide insights into applying the concept of the Art Ensemble of Chicago to a 20-member assemblage. Also highlighted are recent projects by the Count Basie Orchestra, the Michael Leonhart Orchestra and the Temple Jazz Sextet, who make six pieces sound like many more. You can read about them right here, listen to stellar recordings on JAZZIZ Discovery and watch some of the interviews on JAZZIZ Podcasts as we introduce and elevate the awareness of these talented recording and performing artists and give them the spotlight they deserve.