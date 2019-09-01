Publisher’s Letter: That’s Not Jazz, Or Is It?

I’ve always enjoyed the array of responses our editorial content inspires — especially lately with the addition of our weekly subscriber newsletters, to which readers can respond instantly. A recent newsletter included a link to a podcast our online editor, Brian Zimmerman, hosted with Steve Van Zandt, a songwriter, producer and actor who’s most famously known as…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.