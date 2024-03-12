PSA Trio | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In this episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we are joined by all three members of PSA, the Boston-based trio comprising guitarist Pritesh Walia, keyboardist Sharik Hasan and drummer Avery Logan. Drawing inspiration from their shared love for music and jazz, this talented trio has assembled their distinct backgrounds and their self-titled debut album is a bold reimagining of the organ trio and a heartfelt tribute to its origins. Throughout our discussion, we’ll delve into their artistic journey and how they came together, exploring the depth of their musical vision and the myriad of influences that have fueled their creative fire.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with the PSA Trio via the player below. Their new album, PSA, is available now. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artists.

