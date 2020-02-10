Prog-Jazz Powerhouse MoonJune Records Celebrates Its 100th Release

Mark Wingfield, Markus Reuter and Yaron Stavi record for the album The Stone House for Moon June Records. The label recently released its 100th record. (Photo: Courtesy YouTube) As head of MoonJune Records, Leonardo Pavkovic is constantly on the go, recruiting artists to his roster from as far away as Indonesia, Italy and Belgium while also presiding…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.