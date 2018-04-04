Menu
     
Ken Wiley

Matt Micucci News April 4, 2018

Previously unreleased Sun Ra music out now

A previously unreleased Sun Ra radio session has been released via Strut and Art Yard. The album, titled Of Abstract Dreams, is out now on LP, CD, and digital.

The session was most likely recorded at the WXPN FM radio studios in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1974-1975. It features a new version of Sun Ra’s earlier “Island in the Sun,” a raucous rendition of “Unmask the Batman,” and the first-ever studio recording of “I’ll Wait for You.” There is no bass player on the session and Sun Ra’s left-hand beats out a rhythmic bass pattern on piano.

All tracks on Of Abstract Dreams have been remastered directly from the original tapes. The album package features a cover photo by photographer Alan Nahigan and new sleeve notes by Paul Griffiths.

For more information on Sun Ra’s Of Abstract Dreams, go to https://strut.greedbag.com/buy/of-abstract-dreams-0/

