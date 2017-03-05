Previously unreleased Louis Armstrong recordings out soon on Dot Time Records

Dot Time Records, in association with the Louis Educational Foundation, will publish four previously unreleased Armstrong recordings as part of its Legends Series. These recordings were found in the Louis Armstrong archives of New York’s Queens College.

Jerry Roche, head of the Legends Series of Dot Time Records, stated in a press release that when he heard this music by the trumpeter, “I was totally overwhelmed. Producing this music would mean people could connect again with the greatness of Louis Armstrong.” The releases will soon be made available on CD, Vinyl, and Digital formats.

One of them will feature a 55-minute recording of an Armstrong concert in San Francisco, California, from January 20, 1950. The show was recorded by the Standard Oil Company for its radio show, Musical Map of America, and features trombonist Jack Teagarden and pianist Earl Hines.

Other tracks to be released in the series will include selections from concert recordings dating back to the 50’s and 60’s, including ones from Armstrong’s 1957 South American Tour. These recordings feature such musicians as drummer Cozy Cole and clarinetist Edmond Hall.

For more information on Dot Time Records’ Legends Series, go to http://www.dottimerecords.com/legends-series/