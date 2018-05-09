Previously unreleased Ben Webster live recording out now

Dot Time Records released Ben Webster – Valentines Day 1964 on CD and digital platforms on April 27, and on vinyl on May 11, as part of its “Legends” series.

The album captures one of saxophonist Ben Webster’s last performances in the U.S. before moving to Europe, where he would spend the remaining nine years of his life.

Ben Webster – Valentine’s Day 1964 features ten tracks, and the artist affectionately known as “The Brute” performing alongside pianist Dave Frishberg, bassist Richard Davis, and drummer Grady Tate.

As mentioned, the album was released as part of Dot Time Records’ “Legends” series of previously unreleased historical recordings from many of the greatest legends of jazz. All the recordings of the series are restored and remastered with the goal of presenting them in a modern format while striving to keep their original atmosphere intact.

For more information, go to https://www.dottimerecords.com/