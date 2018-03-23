Previously unheard Miles Davis music out on April 21

Rubberband, a 4-track EP of previously unheard music by trumpeter Miles Davis, is set to be released for the first time on Record Store Day, April 21, via Warner Bros./Rhino.

The recording comes from a project called “Rubberband of Life,” which Davis began recording after moving from Columbia Records to Warner Bros. Records in 1985, and was to feature vocalists Al Jarreau and Chaka Khan. However, the album was subsequently shelved and the trumpeter went on to record Tutu, which was released in 1986.

Rubberband remained unfinished until its original producers, Randy Hall and Zane Giles, recruited Davis’ nephew, drummer Vince Wilburn Jr., and vocalist Ledisi to complete the EP, which will be released with an album sleeve featuring a painting by Davis himself.

For more information on this and other Record Store Day releases, go to http://recordstoreday.com/Home