Playing the Changes: Influential Drummer Mike Clark Is More Than the Master of Funk

It’s one week after the remnants of Hurricane Ida left much of New York City severely flooded. Mike Clark is on the phone discussing the harrowing ride home he had on the night of the storm with fellow drumming pioneer Lenny White after White’s gig at Birdland. The danger now in the rear view, Clark

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!