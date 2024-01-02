Philippe Côté | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In today’s episode, we chat with Montreal-based composer, saxophonist, improviser and conductor Philippe Côté, a musical explorer at the intersection of jazz and classical music. His latest project, Confluence, is a duo collaboration with pianist François Bourassa. The work draws symbolic parallels to the powerful convergence of rivers, as reflected in the title suite’s five parts. Join us in this latest episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast as Côté discusses the genesis of this collaboration and shares insights into his musical journey and inspirations.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Philippe Côté via the player below. His collaboration with François Bourassa, Confluence, is available now.

Featured photo by Chris Dietschy.

