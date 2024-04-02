Phil Sargent | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

On this week’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we’re speaking with Phil Sargent, a guitarist and composer renowned in the vibrant music scenes of Boston and New York. Join us as we dive into the depths of his first new album in over a decade, Sons, a profound reflection on fatherhood and its transformative power. In our conversation, we uncover the driving concept behind this album and the stories that are woven into its tracks. We also talk about how this album represents Sargent’s eclecticism and you’ll love to hear some of the stories he shares from his journey in music.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Phil Sargent via the player below. His new album, Sons, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

