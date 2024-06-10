Peter Frampton, BADBADNOTGOOD, Hakushi Hasegawa & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

New Hakushi Hasegawa Single: Japanese musician Hakushi Hasegawa have shared their third single and video, “Departed,” from their new album, Mahōgakkō, which will be released on July 24 and will mark their first full-length release for Brainfeeder. An official press release describes “Departed” as giving a further look into “Exploratory Ratio,” “a self-coined term that describes Hasegawa’s long-standing approach of balancing pop and pandemonium in their songwriting.” Listen to the track via the player below.

BADBADNOTGOOD Release New Suite: BADBADNOTGOOD unveiled Mid Spiral, a three-part suite released across three weeks in May, that showcases the trio’s ongoing fusion of diverse genres and masterful musicianship, anchored in instrumental jazz. Each of the three movements, performed with close friends and collaborators, delivers deep reflections on their personal lives and the broader world, aptly named “Chaos,” “Order” and “Growth.” Alongside its digital release, Mid Spiral is available for pre-order on vinyl and CD.

LA LOM Announce Verve Signing: LA LOM, the Los Angeles trio that has established its bolero-inspired blend of cumbia, chicha and Americana over a handful of successful singles, has signed to the prestigious Verve label. They will release their debut, self-titled album of all-original music via Verve on August 9. The announcement coincides with the release of the album’s lead single, “Danza de LA LOM,” which you can listen to via the player below.

Peter Frampton Receives Les Paul Spirit Award: The Les Paul Foundation recently honored Peter Frampton with the annual Les Paul Spirit Award, in partnership with Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of Gibson. The annual award is presented to a individual who exemplifies the spirit of the late, great Les Paul through innovation, engineering, technology and/or music. In addition to the award, a grant from the Les Paul Foundation will be made in the honoree’s name to the charity of his choice.

New Albums

Dayna Stephens, Closer Than We Think (Cellar): Dayna Stephens has released Closer Than We Think, his Cellar Music Group debut album, which comprises compositions by the saxophonist and his band members, including guitarist Emmanuel Michael, bassist Kanoa Mendenhall and drummer Jongkuk Kim with a guest feature by trumpeter Jeremy Pelt. The record is defined via a press release as “a remarkable statement and presentation of musical unity made even more powerful by the wealth of different experiences.”

Mark Egan, Cross Currents (self-released): Bassist Mark Egan forms a potent new trio with Saturday Night Live drummer Shawn Pelton and dynamic guitarist Shane Theriot on the new album, Cross Currents. Together, the three musicians cut a wide stylistic swath, including funk, ambient, swamp rock, second-line and more. “The intent of this recording was to capture the interplay and energy of the trio and orchestrate it by adding additional guitars, bass and percussion to enhance what the songs were calling for,” explains Egan via a press release.

Brad Mehldau, After Bach II (Nonesuch): Brad Mehldau’s After Bach II comprises four preludes and one fugue from the Well-Tempered Clavier, as well as the Allemande from the fourth Partita, interspersed with seven compositions or improvisations by Mehldau inspired by the complementary works of Bach. Speaking of the universality of Bach’s music, Mehldau says in the liner notes of the album: “The more you try to engage with him, the more your own personality becomes visible, unavoidably.”

Mahogany L. Browne and Sean Mason, Chrome Valley (The Soapbox Presents): Distinguished writer, playwright, and Lincoln Center’s first poet in residence Mahogany L. Browne has teamed up with jazz pianist, composer and producer Sean Mason to create Chrome Valley, a genre-traversing album and musical essay exploring the Black experience in America. This project, inspired by Browne’s acclaimed poetry anthology of the same title, serves as the debut release for The Soapbox Presents, a new project-based, community-centered record label.

Live Music and Festival News

Stanford Jazz Festival 2024, June 20-August 3: The 2024 edition of the Stanford Jazz Festival will take place on the Stanford University campus from June 20-August 3, presenting 30 concerts at Bing Concert Hall, Dinkelspiel Auditorium, and Campbell Recital Hall, as well as one show at Frost Amphitheater. Headliners include Ambrose Akinmusire’s sonically expansive Owl Song trio with guitar maestro Bill Frisell and New Orleans drum poet Herlin Riley (June 21), The Bad Plus, Anat Cohen’s Quartetinho, Marquis Hill and many more. Click here for the full lineup.

DC Jazz Festival Announces 2024 DCJazzPrix Finalists: The DC Jazz Festival has announced the Alex Weitz Group, the Dabin Ryu Band, the Hiruy Tirfe Quartet and the Micah Thomas Trio as the four bands selected for finalists for the 2024 DCJazzPrix, the international competition created to recognize and support top emerging jazz band talents. These four bands will perform in front of a jury during the 9th DCJazzPrix Finals, which will take place at Union Stage on August 31, as part of the 2024 20th Anniversary DC JazzFest. More here.

James Carter Announces First Boston Club Date in Twelve Years: James Carter is set to make his Boston return for his first Boston club date in twelve years. The saxophonist will perform two shows at Scullers Jazz Club on September 21, with a band featuring Gerald Gibbs on organ and Alex White on drums. Tickets here.

Paul Winter’s 29th Annual Summer Solstice Sunrise Concert: Saxophonist Paul Winter will present his 29th Annual Summer Solstice Sunrise Celebration on June 22 at New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Devine. The Paul Winter Consort will premiere a new musical journey, “Adventures in the Universe,” inspired by composer Charles Ives’ aural vision of a “Universe Symphony,” a work that Ives never realized, but which he encouraged future musicians to explore. Playing with the Consort for the first time will be special guest Jeff Beal on flugelhorn. Tickets here.

SFJAZZ Announces 2024-25 Season Programming: SFJAZZ has announced the 2024-25 concert season, running from September 5, 2024-25, which marks Terence Blanchard’s inaugural season as Executive Artistic Director. The new season will present over 350 concerts, family and education programming, and expanded SFJAZZ at Home digital content from a wide range of artists and musicians. It will also include “The UpSwing,” a new programming series personally curated by Blanchard pairing dynamic artists and rising young musicians. More here.

Featured photo by Austin Lord, courtesy of the Les Paul Foundation.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.