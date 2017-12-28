Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

September 2017 Issue
August 2017

Ken Wiley

Matt Micucci Review December 28, 2017

Peter Bernstein – Signs LIVE!

REVIEW: Peter Bernstein - Signs LIVE!

Peter Bernstein – Signs LIVE! (Smoke Sessions)

In 1994, guitarist Peter Bernstein assembled a rhythm section of rising-star sidemen for Signs of Life, his second recording as a leader. Since then, bassist Christian McBride and pianist Brad Mehldau have become two of the most celebrated instrumentalists of their generation. Rounded out by drummer Gregory Hutchinson, who’s also enjoyed a stellar career, the quartet has released Signs LIVE!, an 11-track, two-CD document of two Jazz at Lincoln Center concerts that were staged 23 years after the release of the quartet’s initial — and only — recording. The results reveal the evolved skills of these innovative players and the effortless way in which they bring out the best in one another.

“Dragonfly,” a Bernstein tune not included on the quartet’s original outing, shows how the group can make a lot out of little. The song boasts a blues-, funk- and Latin-informed vibe reminiscent of Freddie Hubbard’s “Little Sunflower” and other structurally simple but melodically attractive fares of the mid-1960s. Hutchinson is the groove-maker here, reveling in his arsenal of choppy rimshots and slashing cymbal attacks. Mehldau enters with single-note lines that gradually blossom into a more complex exploration of the form behind percussive chording and call-and-response choruses with himself. McBride remains characteristically supple and surefooted throughout.

Two Bernstein originals from Signs of Life, “Blues for Bulgaria” and “Jive Coffee,” are reprised in an affectionate, good-natured manner, as though two long-lost friends had suddenly reappeared. The guitarist, like his rhythm mates, is a master of understatement. Throughout the session, he demonstrates how much can be said with just the right inflection at the tail end of a bluesy chord. And while the impulse of pure spontaneity Bernstein and his bandmates radiate throughout is palpable, they also display a pronounced intellectual character and subtly calculated nuance that elevate the performances to a realm removed from any conventional quartet date.

Mark Holston

For more information, go to http://peterbernsteinmusic.com/ and http://smokesessionsrecords.com/

#Peter Bernstein #Signs LIVE! #Smoke Sessions

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Ken Wiley Jazz Horn Redux

Current Spotlights

Fred Hersch
A short history of ... "St. Louis Blues" (W.C. Handy, 1914)
New Bill Frisell documentary to screen at DOC NYC, November 15
A short history of ... "Easy Living" (Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin, 1937)
A short history of ... "Blueberry Hill" (Vincent Rose, Larry Scott, Al Lewis, 1940)

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

New Releases Record Bin

REVIEW: Günter “Baby” Sommer - Le Piccole Cose: Live at Theater Gütersloh
REVIEW: Regina Carter - Ella: Accentuate the Positive
REVIEW: Ignacio Berroa Trio - Straight Ahead From Havana
REVIEW: The Angelica Sanchez Trio - Float the Edge
REVIEW: Gerald Clayton - Tributary Tales
REVIEW: Duende Libre - Duende Libre

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×