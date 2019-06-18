Pete Coco – “Lined with a Groove”

For his self-released debut recording as a leader, bassist Pete Coco assembled a set of songs that pay homage to his greatest influences on his instrument. In fact, the album, Lined With a Groove, takes its name from a composition by the late Ray Brown,

which is included in the program. The New York-based Coco rounded up pianist Sullivan Fortner and drummer Matt Wilson, both leaders in their own regard, and interprets songs written by bass legends: Milt Hinton, Paul Chambers, Oscar Pettiford, Ron Carter and Charlie Haden among them.

On the title track, our Song of the Day, the trio leaps from the gate, starting with a call-and-response between Coco’s nimble pizzicato, Fortner’s sprightly piano and Wilson’s effervescent sticks and cymbals. The group then tears into a swinging groove, with Fortner trilling the blues and Coco and Wilson keeping the pots boiling. Coco bows a textured solo con arco, and leaves room for Fortner and Wilson to add their own joyful expressions.

Feature photo of Pete Coco courtesy Britney Young