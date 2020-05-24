Paul Jones – Let’s Get Tropical (Outside In Music)

The whimsical title of saxophonist and composer Paul Jones’ eight-song quartet date — graphically illustrated by the leader’s sunny smile, flashy Hawaiian shirt and a backdrop of palm trees — suggests a frothy, fun-filled soundtrack for sipping mai tais on the beach. However, with the exception of the title track, a catchy Latin-esque outing set…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.