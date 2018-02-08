Menu
     
Matt Micucci News February 8, 2018

Owen Broder wins Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award

Saxophonist/composer Owen Broder was named one of the fifteen recipients of the 2018 Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Awards. The program was established in 2002 to encourage young gifted jazz composers up to the age of 30 and carries the name of trumpeter and ASCAP member Herb Alpert in recognition of The Herb Alpert Foundation’s multi-year financial commitment to the initiative. (For a full list of 2018 Herb Alpert Young jazz Composer Awards winners, go to https://www.ascap.com/press/2018/01/01-18-herb-alpert-award-recipients)

Broder won the award for his composition “Goin’ Up Home,” which opens Heritage, the debut album of his all-star American Roots Project, out on March 1 on ArtistShare. A press release states: “The recording offers a stunning new vision of American roots music – from Appalachian folk to early blues, spirituals to bluegrass – through bold and inspired new interpretations envisioned through a modern jazz lens.”

Heritage features contributions from many talented musicians, including pianists Jim McNeely and Miho Hazama, composer Bill Holman, trumpeter Alphonso Horne. Broder and the band will celebrate the album at the Jazz Standard in New York City, New York, on March 14.

For more information, go to http://www.owenbroder.com/

