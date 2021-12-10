Outside the Lines: Arturo O’Farrill Expands the Bundaries of What’s Typically Regarded as Latin jazz.

On his latest album, the celebrated pianist and composer Arturo O’Farrill leads his Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble, a considerably smaller offshoot of the similarly named big band that he created in the early 2000s. But despite its subtle affinity with aspects of Cuban music, anyone taking a spin with the new … dreaming in lions

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!