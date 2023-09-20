Orrin Evans, ‘The Red Door’ (Smoke Sessions) | Review


By John Frederick Moore Pianist Orrin Evans reflects a more collective ethos on The Red Door, his first record as a leader since breaking away from The Bad Plus two years ago. Working with a core quintet and featuring top-flight guests, there’s an appealing looseness and variety to these dozen pieces. Evans has a knack

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz