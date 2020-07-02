Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band, ‘The Intangible In Between’ (Smoke Sessions)

Pianist Orrin Evans has piloted his Captain Black Big Band (CBBB) through 10 years of gigs and three previous recordings. Their 2018 release, Presence, received a Grammy nomination. For The Intangible Between, Evans invited “The Village” — his term for musician friends and supporters — to the studio for a relaxed day of music making.…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.