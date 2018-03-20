Menu
     
Ken Wiley

Matt Micucci News March 20, 2018

Ornette Coleman vinyl box-set out on May 11

Rhino is releasing ten albums by saxophonist Ornette Coleman on vinyl in a 10xLP box set titled Ornette Coleman: The Atlantic Years, out on May 11.

The albums included in the box set were released on Atlantic Records from 1959 to 1961. They are: The Shape Of Jazz To Come (1959), Change Of The Century (1959), This Is Our Music (1960), Free Jazz: A Collective Improvisation (1960), Ornette! (1961), and Ornette On Tenor (1961).

In addition, the box set includes three compilations released in the 70s: The Art Of Improvisers (1970), Twins (1971), and To Whom Who Keeps A Record (1975). These compilations include outtakes from all six studio albums.

The tenth LP of the box set is The Ornette Coleman Legacy. Composed of six songs released for the first time in 1993, the album is receiving its debut vinyl release within the set.

Ornette Coleman: The Atlantic Years features new liner notes written by Ben Ratliff and rare picture taken by jazz photographer Lee Friedlander. For more information, go to http://www.rhino.com/

