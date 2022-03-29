Ornette Coleman, Trombone Shorty, Cecil Taylor & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

New Ornette Coleman Box Set: Craft continues its celebration of Contemporary Records’ 70th anniversary with the release of a new Ornette Coleman box set. Ornette Coleman – Genesis of Genius: The Contemporary Albums, due out on digital/CD March 25 and on vinyl April 22, features the saxophonist’s seminal Contemporary releases, 1958’s Something Else!!!! The Music of Ornette Coleman and 1959’s Tomorrow Is the Question! The New Music of Ornette Coleman. The set comes with newly remastered audio and a 32-page booklet with archival photos and extensive new liner notes. CD and digital versions will also be available. Pre-order here.

Brooklyn Conservative of Music Announces Year Two of Jazz Leaders Fellowship: Applications are now open through May 15 for the second year of the Brooklyn Conservative of Music’s second year of its Jazz Leaders Fellowship. Currently midway through a successful inaugural year, the initiative aims to support emerging Black women and Black non-binary jazz musicians in creating original music, increasing their representation as leaders in the field. It also aims to broaden the presence of BKCM in the jazz community and to expose BKCM’s students to diverse emerging teachers. The Fellowship’s inaugural winners were Jordyn Davis and Charenée Wade. Apply here.

Blue Note and UNIQLO Announce New UT T-Shirt Collection: Blue Note Records and UNIQLO have teamed up once again for a new UT t-shirt collection featuring five new designs based on iconic Blue Note album covers, selected by Blue Note President Don Was. This is Blue Note’s fourth collaboration with UNIQLO. The new UT collection is on sale today in UNIQLO stores worldwide and online HERE.

Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announced: The Blues Foundation has announced its Blues Hall of Fame class of 2022. Lucille Bogan, Little Willie John and Johnnie Taylor will be inducted in its Performers category, while Mary Katherine Aldin and Otis Blackwell will be inducted in its Individuals – Busines, Production, Media, Academic category. Classic recordings by Bobby “Blue” Bland, Roy Brown, Bo Diddley, B.B. King, the Baby Face Leroy Trio and Sonny Boy Williamson II will also be honored at a special ceremony in Memphis on May 4. More here.

George Freeman to Celebrate 95th Birthday with New CD: Guitar legend George Freeman will celebrate his landmark 95th birthday (April 10) with the release of a new set documenting his recordings from Southport Records. The collection spans 26 years of music from the label’s “Real Jazz Made in Chicago” catalog. Everybody Say Yeah!, due out April 8, includes 14 songs, eleven of which are Freeman’s own original compositions. Among them, a new recording of “Perfume” and previously unreleased tracks. Order it here.

John Stites Award Application Process Opens: The John Stites Jazz Artists Organization, honoring the memory of acclaimed recording engineer John Stites, has opened the 2022 John Stites Award application process for aspiring artists and world-class jazz events. Its awards range in value from $5,000 to $25,000 and are given for artistic development and jazz events. The deadline for the first cycle is April 15, while the deadline for the second award cycle is September 15. Access the selection criteria and online application here.

Album Announcements

Tapioca, Voyage (Jakarta): Brussels-based duo Tapioca, consisting of rapper/singer Le Tagarel and producer SiKa, released Voyage on March 25 via Jakarta Records. The album was heavily influenced by ’70s and ’80s Brazilian MPB, jazz and funk. Le Tagerel is both Belgian and Brazilian, and most of the lyrics on the album are sung in Portuguese. Order Voyage here.

Jonathan Barber & Vision Ahead, Poetic (self-released): Having performed together for over a decade, on Poetic, Jonathan Barber’s Vision Ahead solidify their reputation as one of their generation’s best jazz groups. The new album is a response to facing the many trials of the day and presents a dynamic, refined sound, showcasing each member’s stellar musicianship and their striking cohesiveness as a group on a set of original compositions. Poetic is due out May 13.

Charles Goold, Rhythm in Contrast (self-released): Drummer Charles Goold’s debut album, Rhythm in Contrast, is described as a “rhythmic tour de force” that finds him on the most important people and causes in his life, including a stirring tribute to fellow drummer Lawrence Leathers and a blazing response to police brutality. The album was released on February 25 and features guitarist Andrew Renfroe, bassist Noah Jackson, pianist Taber Gable and vibraphonist Steve Nelson. Order it here.

Stefan Pasborg, Ritual Dances (Sunnyside): Danish drummer Stefan Pasborg restructures Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring and The Firebird in his one-of-a-kind tribute to the great composer. The music on Ritual Dances, released on February 11, is performed by two large ensembles, augmented by a number of soloists and electronic musicians. Order Ritual Dances here.

Cecil Taylor, The Complete, Legendary, Live Return Concert (Oblivion): On February 15, Oblivion released a previously unissued recording documenting free improvisation giant Cecil Taylor’s comeback to live performances at New York City’s Town Hall after a five-year hiatus. The concert took place on November 4, 1973, and featured the pianist alongside Jimmy Lyons, Andrew Cyrille and Sirone. Order it here.

Live Music and Festival News

Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: This summer, the Newport Jazz Festival returns to the historic Fort Adams State Park on July 29-31. Its lineup was announced last week and will include Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, The Ron Carter Quartet, BADBADNOTGOOD and many more. Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride will return with his Jawn Jam and there will also be a special star-studded tribute to Newport Jazz and Newport Folk founder George Wein. More here.

The Django Celebrates Charles Mingus Centennial This April: Downtown Manhattan’s The Django will celebrate iconic bandleader/composer/bassist Charles Mingus’ centennial throughout Jazz Appreciation Month this April. There will be performances by Mingus ensembles, including the Mingus Big Band and the Mingus Orchestra, and Mingus-inspired bands, including Boris Kozlov’s Electric Mingus Project, Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side of Mingus and more. More here.

Charleston Jazz Festival Announces Lineup: Charleston Jazz has announced the lineup for the Charleston Jazz Festival, a four-day celebration of the Holy City’s rich jazz heritage and thriving music scene that will take place on April 21-24. Performing artists will include the Emmet Cohen Trio, the Jorge Luis Pacheco Quartet, Kandace Springs and more. The festival will also showcase local talent with their opening Lowcountry Jazz Day event (April 21) and Family Jazz Day event (April 24). More here.

Frost Music Live’s Signature Series 2022: The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami concludes its 2022 Frost Music Live season with its upcoming five Signature Series concerts, ranging from jazz to opera and a free concert by the prestigious Unites States Coast Guard Band. As part of the series, there will be a concert by Luciana Souza and Vince Mendoza, and an Earth Day celebration by Maria Schneider. More here.

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022 Announces Initial Round of Confirmed Artists: San Jose Jazz Summer Fest returns this summer on August 12-August 14 in and around Plaza de César Chavez Park in downtown San Jose, California. This year’s edition will feature almost 100 acts across more than eight stages. The festival has announced its initial round of confirmed artists, including headliners CeeLo Green and Ledisi. Other artists announced include Javon Jackson’s “Charlie Parker at 100” with Gary Bartz, Charles McPherson & Donald Harrison, The Brubeck Brothers and Joel Ross, among others. More here.

Trombone Shorty Announces Opening Act for Treme Threauxdown Performance: Trombone Shorty has announced Tank and the Bangas as the opening act for his April 30 Treme Threauxdown headlining performance at The Saenger Theatre in New Orleans during the first weekend of the Jazz and Heritage Festival. More here. The New Orleans music icon will release Lifted, his first album in five years, on April 29 via Blue Note Records. Pre-order it here.

Brooklyn’s Barbès 20th Anniversary Show at (le) Poisson Rouge, May 15: Beloved Brooklyn music venue Barbès will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special show at (le) Poisson Rouge on May 15. Performers will include Barbès friends and favorites Red Baraat, Son Rompe Pera, Mamie Minch & Tamar Korn, Ethan Lipton and his Orchestra, and special guest DJs Sonido Talacha and Little Dynasty. More here.

