Orchestrating Ivan

By Bob Weinberg It was the early ’70s and Ivan Lins was just beginning to get a taste of international recognition. “Madalena,” the song he had written for his dear friend, the singer Elis Regina, had become a hit and would soon after be recorded by Ella Fitzgerald. He had been writing songs for a few years, but “Madalena” was his first real success beyond the borders of his native Brazil, where he was gaining renown for both his compositions and his performances as a vocalist and pianist. However, his father — like countless concerned parents of artistic offspring — was unconvinced that music presented much in the way of a future for his son. “My father used to say, ‘No, no don’t be a musician,’” says Lins, speaking by phone from Rio de Janeiro in early January. “‘You have to do something stable, a real profession.’” So, to please his father, a naval engineer, Lins completed his studies and earned a degree in chemical engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. Following graduation, he lined up a job interview with the president of an industrial chemical company. “We finished our conversation,” Lins recalls, “and he said, ‘OK, Ivan, I have a place for you in my plant in the state of Minas Gerais. And in one month you start working there.’ And I almost started to cry. But I stayed quiet. And when we finished, he opened the [desk] drawer and put in front of me three empty papers, and asked me to make autographs to his wife and two daughters. ‘They are great fans of yours. Please.’ I said, ‘OK,’ and I gave him the autographs. And when I left the room, I said, ‘My father is fucked. I’m going to go do music, definitely.’” To say the least, Lins proved his father’s fears were unfounded. Over the past 50 years, his songs have been performed and recorded by the aforementioned Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Betty Carter, Shirley Horn, Barbra Streisand, Nancy Wilson, George Benson, Terence Blanchard and Diana Krall, to name just a few of the jazz and pop superstars entranced by his richly romantic melodies. He’s performed all over the world, and other artists, including Sting, have won or been nominated for Grammy Awards with his songs. However, albums under his own name have never gotten a Grammy nod — until now. Last year’s My Heart Speaks (Resonance), on which Lins recorded some obscure yet lustrous gems from his songbook with the 91-piece Tbilisi Symphony Orchestra, has earned him his first Grammy nomination, in the field of Best Latin Jazz Album. Lins wasn’t able to attend the awards ceremony, which took place in February, but is typically gracious in his assessment of his chances a month before. “I would like to win, for sure,” he says. “But nominated with me, there are two Brazilian ladies: Eliane Elias [for her album Quietude] and Luciana De Souza [for her Vox Humana release with Trio Corrente]. So I’m totally relaxed about it, because if I don’t win, if one of the ladies wins, I’m gonna be really happy. They are both fantastic.” The award ultimately went to the duo of Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo. Lins has long had affection for women vocalists, and vice versa. On My Heart Speaks, he enlists the talents of lauded jazz singers Dianne Reeves and Jane Monheit and relative newcomer Tawanda. Reeves is featured on the track “The Heart Speaks,” the English lyrics to which were written by Monheit. “One thing I love about Ivan is he loves singers, and singers love him,” says Reeves, talking by phone in mid-January before boarding a plane for India, where she’ll be taking part in performances and workshops with the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. Reeves had been introduced to Lins’ music more than 40 years ago, while working in Sérgio Mendes’ band. Mendes wanted her to become familiar with a variety of Brazilian musicians and composers, and of course, she would soon hear Lins’ radio hits such as “The Island” and “Love Dance,” which were famously interpreted by the likes of Sarah Vaughan and George Benson. “One time, Terence Blanchard and I were talking,” about Lins, she says, “and it’s like, ‘How does somebody come up with that many songs?’ And they’re all so beautiful, and they all have his character in them. But they’re all different, and they all move in a specific way that you just feel caught up [emotionally].” “A lot of times I pick songs by the lyrics, but it’s not that often that you get that kind of melody and the lyrics that come with it,” Reeves continues, discussing verses written by Lins collaborators such as Vitor Martins and Ronaldo Monteiro de Souza and brought to life by Lins. “I mean, some of the English lyrics are nice, but then you learn specifically what the Portuguese lyrics are saying, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so deep and so beautiful.’ They’re talking about complicated life things. I love it because if you can sing about all those things, you must have a deep understanding of your humanity.” [caption id="attachment_58923" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Photo by Rordigo Simas.[/caption] The seeds for My Heart Speaks were planted in 2020. Clarinetist Eddie Daniels, with fellow Lins admirers Bob James and Dave Grusin, had recorded an album of Lins songs titled Night Kisses, also for the Resonance imprint. Label owner George Klabin, an enormous fan of Brazilian music, sent an email to Lins, introducing himself and informing him of the upcoming tribute album. He also sent along a copy of the recording and asked for feedback. "And I wrote that I loved the album, and especially arranger Kuno Schmid,” Lins relates. “It was a very fresh version of my music. So [Klabin] showed my comment to Kuno, and Kuno wrote me back, thanking me. And then I replied, ‘Who knows, maybe in the future we’ll do an album together.’ And Kuno showed that part to George and said, ‘Hey, Ivan said he wants to do an album with me!’ And George said, ‘Oh, yeah, let’s make an invitation.’” And so the wheels were set in motion, with much back and forth among Klabin, Schmid and Lins. Klabin wanted the prospective album to feature songs from Lins’ catalogue that weren’t widely known, and Lins sent some 40 tracks to him and Schmid. Asked for his input on which songs to include, Lins punted. “I said, ‘No, I’m not going to choose nothing,” he says, “because I love all 40 songs. So you can choose. Whatever you want, it’s beautiful for me.’ ” But Lins did have a request: He wanted the Tbilisi Symphony to provide orchestral backing on the record. Two years earlier, he had performed a couple of concerts with the orchestra that’s based in the Eastern European nation of Georgia, and he was highly impressed with the way the musicians and their conductor, Vakhtang Kakhidze, treated his music. However, Klabin was concerned with the cost for such an undertaking, until Lins and his agent, Catherine Mayer, came up with a neat solution. Why not propose doing another concert in Tbilisi in exchange for the services of the orch? “So, I do the concert for free,” Lins gleefully explains, “and they record the album for free. George didn’t pay a dollar — a symphony orchestra for free!” Klabin sent along pianist Josh Nelson, who oversaw the orchestral recording in place of Schmid, who had taken ill. Based in Los Angeles, Nelson is a Klabin favorite, playing on the aforementioned Night Kisses as well as Daniels’ follow-up recording Heart of Brazil, a tribute to Egberto Gismonti. He had also been part of the band that had recorded the rhythm tracks for My Heart Speaks, prior to the trip to Georgia. "When I walked into the studio that day — in Beverly Hills, where we tracked the rhythm section — Ivan was open arms and gave me a big kiss on the cheek,” says Nelson from his home in L.A. “He had already listened to some of my records and flattered me with his beautiful spirit and humanity. I felt like I had known him.” Nelson later joined Lins and his Portuguese-based band — Lins lives part time in Lisbon — in Tbilisi, where they performed a concert with the orchestra, which served as a de facto rehearsal for the next three days’ recording sessions. Because Nelson had already played on the rhythm tracks, he knew how the orchestra was supposed to sync up with the rhythm section and had an understanding of the content and context of the music. “I was off to the side, just checking that the orchestra was playing all the parts from the score correctly and feel-wise,” he says. “And if there were any questions about notes or anything, I was kinda there. And Ivan was there. He was listening.” “When it feels good and he doesn’t feel like he needs to interject, he’s quiet and just smiles and enjoys the music, swaying and kind of dancing to it,” Nelson continues. “He’s strong and opinionated when he needs to be, but he’s very capable of just laying back and letting the music happen naturally. And it comes through in his writing, that approach to life.” https://open.spotify.com/album/3IskBIIvYkSsFQG5aCg1E2?si=j4kGZwlPQ9aLMFNkx2uDgw Nelson was acutely aware of the conflagration engulfing that part of the world when he flew to the republic of Georgia in early June 2022. The Russian invasion of Ukraine was a couple of months’ old — and the fighting not very distant — but there were no travel restrictions from the U.S. State Department. “I was nervous just flying over there,” the pianist says. “I was really struggling with even going on the trip, but then I was like, ‘You know what? Screw it. I want to play with Ivan. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’” If anyone is sympathetic with the struggle against tyranny, it’s Lins. In the 1970s, a military dictatorship had taken control of Brazil, brutally enforcing compliance. Dissension was crushed, including sentiments that might be considered subversive within the lyrics to songs. Risking their freedom and even their lives, songwriters responded by “coding” their language, which might slip by censors but would be fully understood by listeners. One such piece, “Corpos,” or “Bodies,” was composed by Lins with a lyric by Vitor Martins, and is reprised on My Heart Speaks. “Search everywhere,” goes one verse, translated from the Portuguese. “In the mud, in the slime/In fever, in the fire/There are more bodies/Either alive or dead/Between you and me.” “Interesting that the military government didn’t suspend that lyric,” Lins muses. “Because I’m talking about the bodies of people that they tortured and they killed and disappeared; the families were looking for them. The same thing happened in Argentina and Chile, and it was happening here, too. But Vitor was using metaphoric [images], and the censors didn’t understand it.” Another powerful piece that managed to elude censorship, “Não Hà Porque” (There’s No Reason), was written by Lins with lyrics by Ronaldo Monteiro de Souza, and also appears on My Heart Speaks. “Every day I stumble onto my debts,” Lins sings (in Portuguese), his voice an impassioned rasp. “On the corners, I want love, but I see the evil there/I only forget about it when I have a glass of rum.” Lins theorizes how such pointed commentary evaded government censure. “When a song was censored, the record companies used to go to the press and announce that that song was censored,” he says, chuckling. “And when you said that, people got really interested. And then they used to send their lawyers to the censorship departments, and the lawyers used to take a suitcase with money inside.” A tense and rhythmically exuberant track on My Heart Speaks, “Congada Blues” highlights the African influences underlying much of Brazilian music and is presented instrumentally save for Lins’ wordless, growling vocal. Hailing from the interior of the southeastern state of Minas Gerai, the congada rhythm was imported into the country along with the slave trade. Intriguingly, Lins had written the song for Miles Davis, who was slated to record an album of Lins’ music, but died before it could happen. (Terence Blanchard recorded “Congada Blues” on his 1996 release The Heart Speaks.) In preparation, producer Tommy LiPuma had sent Lins’ albums to Davis, who was so impressed that he asked LiPuma to have Lins call him. “He said, ‘Ivan, I love your songs,’” Lins says, imitating Davis’ sandpapery whisper. “You’re a fucking great songwriter. I chose 28 songs, man. Maybe it’s gonna be a double album.’ I was in heaven. I was sooo happy. Then he said, ‘Man, your arrangements … too many notes. [laughs] Cut half off.’” Lins pays tribute to the late trumpet icon with “Missing Miles,” a track on My Heart Speaks that features Randy Brecker on muted trumpet, and which Lins wrote shortly after Davis died in 1991. While Lins doesn’t consider himself a jazz artist, per se, certainly the jazz elite has embraced him over the past 50 years. From his teen years, Lins listened to jazz as well as bossa nova. He belonged to a jazz listeners’ club in his neighborhood, which met up every Friday afternoon and spun jazz and bossa records until 10 o’ clock at night. Samba jazz pianists such as Luiz Eça, of the Tamba Trio, Tenorio Jr., Dom Salvador and Amilton Godoy, of the Zimbo Trio, were among his favorites. He was 15 in 1960 when bossa nova became an obsession — he had seen Eça on television and was determined to teach himself to play piano, which he did, by ear. “In two years, I was playing [out] at night,” he says. “I created my own method — I created a totally wrong technique. But it worked. Some people were real impressed.” Over the ensuing decades, Lins’ music has comfortably existed in a territory beyond jazz, beyond pop, a zone shared by the likes of Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. He’s worked with rappers, even rapped a bit himself, and can churn up the funk when the occasion calls for it. Still, like his jazz heroes, he prioritizes musicianship and champions the instrumentalists who join him on stage. “I love my musicians,” says Lins, who has bands on call in Brazil, Portugal and L.A. “Everybody wants to play with me, because I open my music for instrumental performances. I love jazz solos, and it’s a party. … In certain ways, I always want people that consume popular music to listen to musicians, to appreciate musicians’ playing. I used to say, ‘OK, people, you want my hits, I’m going to sing my hits, but some of them are going to have solos.’ And that is very important to me. Then comes a saxophone solo, a guitar solo, a piano solo, and they applaud a lot. They love it.” [caption id="attachment_58924" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Photo by Bruno Barata[/caption] Featured photo by Bruno Barata