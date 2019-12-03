One LP Portrait: Charles McPherson

The One LP Project is a unique and critically acclaimed series of portraits and interviews by British photographer William Ellis that explores the inspirational qualities of jazz recordings and the impact that they have on people’s lives. Each portrait features the subject holding a recording that is of fundamental importance to them. The photograph is accompanied by a short interview that explores the meaning and value of the selected album.

Our first portrait of the series comes from alto saxophonist Charles McPherson, a bebop stalwart who spent 12 years in Charles Mingus’ band before venturing out into a career as a soloist. He was the featured alto saxophonist on the soundtrack to Clint Eastwood’s biopic Bird.

Our first portrait of the series comes from alto saxophonist Charles McPherson, a bebop stalwart who spent 12 years in Charles Mingus’ band before venturing out into a career as a soloist. He was the featured alto saxophonist on the soundtrack to Clint Eastwood’s biopic Bird.