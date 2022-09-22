Aperture “Ode to Manuel” (Origin)

Michael Orenstein’s debut album as a leader, Aperture (Origin) feels like the affirmation of a promising young talent of piano jazz to come. His music matches theory, practice and invention, drawing from an impressively wide range of influences and styles. Among them, an exploration of the temporal organization of the Cuban clave on “Ode to Manuel,” written by Orenstein in tribute to pianist Manuel Valera. This track is a vigorous showcase of style and groove, as well as the tight chemistry between the California-based musician and his core trio members, bassist Logan Kane and drummer Myles Martin.