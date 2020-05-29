Nubya Garcia, Eddie Henderson, Flying Lotus & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Jazz School: Education News

Live From Our Living Rooms to Present a Creative Summit & Fundraiser, June 3-14: Live from Our Living Rooms returns with a Creative Summit & Fundraiser, scheduled to run on June 3-14. The 11-day event will include daily workshops and performances with master musicians, as well as webinars with industry professionals designed to help musicians navigate this new environment. It is presented by musicians Sirintip, Thana Alexa and Owen Broder. Proceeds will provide emergency relief to US-based musicians whose freelance careers have been impacted by COVID-19. Registrations open on May 30.

Note-Worthy

Nubya Garcia Shares New Single: Saxophonist/composer Nubya Garcia returns with a brand new single, “Pace,” which aims to mimic the hustle of modern life by swinging between spatial quietude and intense peak. The multi-award-winning artist recently signed with Concord Records, under the Concord Jazz imprint. This single is produced by Garcia in collaboration with producer Kwes, and finds her returning with Joe Armon-Jones on keys, Daniel Casimir on bass and Sam Jones on drums.

Colemine Launches “Summer Days Ahead” Series: Colemine Records has launched Brighter Days Ahead in response to COVID-19. This is a new, summer-long digital/streaming series that will see the label sharing a single from their roster every Friday. Each track will be on Bandcamp for the first week and Colemine will be paying 100% of any revenues generated from Bandcamp directly to the artist. The first single, released today, is Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio’s “Inner City Blues,” a slinky, upbeat cover of Marvin Gaye’s 1971 single.

Genevieve Artadi Announces New Album: Psychedelic jazz singer/songwriter Genevieve Artadi has announced that she will be releasing her new album, Dizzy Strange Summer, on July 17 via Brainfeeder. The first single off the album, “Living Like I Know I’m Gonna Die,” is a reflection on mortality and an invitation to live life to the fullest, with her vocals drifting through a fog of synths. Watch the video for the song via the player below.

Eddie Henderson to Release New Album on the Eve of 80th Birthday: Trumpeter Eddie Henderson will release his new album, Shuffle and Deal, on July 31 via Smoke Sessions. The album features a mix of familiar standards and original compositions by his wife Natsuko Henderson and his daughter Cava Menzies. Released just in time for Henderson’s 80th birthday, Shuffle and Deal finds him leading a stellar quintet, including pianist Kenny Barron, saxophonist Donald Harrison, bassist Gerald Cannon and drummer Mike Clark.

Georgia Anne Muldrow Announces New Album: Grammy-nominated artist Georgia Anne Muldrow will be releasing Mama, You Can Bet! on August 28 via eOne/SomeOthaShip. This is the new album from her solo jazz project Jyoti, the nickname bestowed upon her by the late great Alice Coltrane. The announcement comes with the release of its first single, “This Walk,” which features Muldrow’s own vocals, accompanied by wistful piano and harp.

New Release Cheat Sheet

Carolina Calvache, Vida Profunda (Sunnyside)

Pianist/composer/arranger Carolina Calvache enhances some of the most celebrated poetry in the world with her own music on her new album, Vida Profunda. The LP also features a diverse, stellar list of instrumentalists plus an amazing cast of vocalists including Rubén Blades, Aubrey Johnson and many more.

Jean-Louis Matinier and Kevin Seddiki, Rivages (ECM)

Jean-Louis Matinier and Kevin Seddiki team up to release a new, collaborative duo album. The diverse range of styles and influences it presents is enhanced by the musicianship of these two artists as well as the magic of the rare guitar-accordion instrumentation, which has a naturally unique transportive quality.

Flying Lotus, Flamagra (Instrumentals) (Warp)

Flying Lotus’ Flamagra, originally released last year, featured a dream cast of vocal collaborators. This new version of the record places the masterful arrangements and musicianship at the forefront. Flamagra (Instrumentals) was one of the albums we highlighted on this month’s Vinyl Watch, as it is also released as a limited edition 2xLP vinyl pressing.

Featured photo by Adama Jalloh.

