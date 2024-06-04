Norman Brown | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In this episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, GRAMMY-winning guitarist Norman Brown joins us to discuss his latest album, It Hits Different. Brown shares insights into the eleven original compositions that blend jazz, funk, blues, R&B, and more. Inspired by the album’s title, we ask Brown what sets this record apart from his previous work throughout his stellar career. Additionally, we explore the contributions of those who helped bring this project to life and delve into Brown’s personal journey, including the positive influence of meditation and Tai Chi on his life.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Norman Brown via the player below. His new album, It Hits Different, is available now.

Featured photo by Corey Reese, courtesy of Shanachie Entertainment.

