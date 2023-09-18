Nordic Noir and the New York Groove: Kaisa Mäensivu

In this episode of “Jazziz Not What You Think,” we delve into the intriguing world of Finnish double bass player and composer, Kaisa Mäensivu. Based in the vibrant music hub of New York City, Kaisa’s journey through the realms of jazz has been nothing short of remarkable. Having honed her skills under the tutelage of

In this episode of "Jazziz Not What You Think," we delve into the intriguing world of Finnish double bass player and composer, Kaisa Mäensivu. Based in the vibrant music hub of New York City, Kaisa's journey through the realms of jazz has been nothing short of remarkable. Having honed her skills under the tutelage of renowned mentors like Dave Liebman and Jay Anderson, she brings a unique blend of Nordic noir and New York sparkle to her music. With accolades such as the Rising Star award at the Pori Jazz Festival and the first prize at the Riga Jazz Stage Bass Contest, Kaisa's star is on the rise. Join us as we explore her artistic vision, the formation of her jazz quartet Kaisa's Machine, and the upcoming release of their sophomore album, promising a musical journey that's both groovy and contemplative. Don't miss this fascinating conversation with a rising star in the jazz world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbIfvwHn4Ww