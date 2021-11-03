Norah Jones Releases Amazon Original: “The Christmas Waltz”

It’s only November, but for jazz fans, we’ve got an early holiday treat. Norah Jones shared today her beautiful rendition of “The Christmas Waltz” as an Amazon Original. You can hear an exclusive 30-second preview of the track via the player below and click here to listen to it only on Amazon Music.

When presented with the opportunity to record a holiday-themed Amazon Original, Jones took a personal approach. “‘The Christmas Waltz,’ sung by Peggy Lee, has always been one of my favorite recordings,” she tells us. “I was so excited to get to put my own spin on this song. It completely captures that moment when the air changes and of getting into the spirit of Christmas.”

The track follows the release of Jones’ first-ever holiday-themed album, I Dream of Christmas, out now on Blue Note Records. It is also part of the Amazon Music Holiday Originals playlist.

For more information on Norah Jones, including news and updates about her new album, visit her website.