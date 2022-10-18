Norah Jones, Oscar Peterson, Peggy Lee & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Previously Unheard Oscar Peterson Music Out Soon: Two Lions/Mack Avenue Records announced the release of On a Clear Day: The Oscar Peterson Trio – Live in Zurich, 1971 for November 25. The album features eight tracks of never-before-heard performances from legendary jazz pianist Oscar Peterson, performing alongside bassist Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen and drummer Louis Hayes. On a Clear Day is currently available for pre-order in digital and CD formats, and will also be released as a 2-LP set on clear vinyl, exclusively on Record Store Day Black Friday.

Long Out of Print Peggy Lee Album Gets Deluxe Edition Treatment: Capitol/UMe celebrate the 50th anniversary of Peggy Lee’s introspective and intimate collection of interpretations of classic songs on Norma Deloris Egstrom from Jamestown, North Dakota. The album was originally released in 1972, it was Lee’s 40th and final album for Capitol, and has been long out of print. The deluxe edition, due out on November 18, features the ten original album master tracks and seven bonus tracks. The CD version also includes a 23-page booklet and previously unseen photos from the original recording session.

New Darryl Jones Documentary Out Now: Darryl Jones: In the Blood has been released on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and in select theaters. The biographical documentary takes a look into the life and career of legendary bass player Darryl Jones, who replaced Bill Wyman in the Rolling Stones. The film examines different aspects of his life, from race, music and politics to growing up on the south side of Chicago, all of which play an essential role for him as an activist and musician. Darryl Jones: In the Blood was directed by Eric Hamburg in his directorial debut and is presented by Greenwich Entertainment.

Verve Relaunches Fan-Requested Vinyl Reissue Series: Verve Records/UMe is partnering with Third Man Records to relaunch Verve By Request as a vinyl reissue series. The series will feature monthly handpicked rarities and fan favorites from the Verve Label Group’s fabled jazz catalog. The series officially relaunches on November 11 with the reissue of Alice Coltrane’s Ptah The El Daoud and Roy Brooks’ Beat.

Norah Jones Holiday Album Expanded Edition: Norah Jones will release an expanded 24-track edition of her 2021 holiday album,I Dream of Christmas, on October 21 via Blue Note Records. In addition to the original program of seasonal favorites and affecting originals, the new edition includes bonus tracks and live performances, as well as a brand-new studio recording of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

New and Upcoming Albums

Maria Mendes, Saudade, Colour of Love (Challenge): Saudade, Colour of Love documents Portuguese-born vocalist Maria Mendes bringing her spirited blend of symphonic jazz and fado to the concert jazz with John Beasley and the Metropole Orkest. Released on October 7, the album features orchestral arrangements of songs from her GRAMMY-nominated album, Close to Me, from 2019.

Cliff Korman, Brasilified (Tiger Turn): Pianist Cliff Korman performs a variety of mostly Brazilian compositions in his own inventive modern jazz style on Brasilified, released on August 12 via Tiger Turn. The record finds him performing with his trio, featuring bassist Augusto Mattoso and drummer Rafael Barata, plus guest saxophonist Paulo Levi on versions of “Speak No Evil” and “As Rosas Não Falam.”

Alex Acuña, Gifts (Le Coq): Former Weather Report drummer Alex Acuña has released Gifts, his first album as a leader in 17 years, on Le Coq Records. The album reunites him with members of The Unknowns, his musical cohorts, and runs a stylistic gamut from funk to fusion. “I call it Gifts because, first of all, God gave me the gift of music,” says the musician via a press release. “And then each tune was a gift from some composer friend of mine.”

The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Look Up! (Colemine): The Harlem Gospel Travelers will release their first full-length album as a trio on September 26 via Colemine Records. Look Up! draws deeply on the gospel tradition of the ’50s and ’60s with a distinctly modern edge, and is their first collection of totally original material, reflecting on such themes as pandemic anxiety, political chaos and social unrest.

Live Music and Festival News

Top Five Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition Finalists Announced: The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) recently announced the top five finalists of the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. They are Kristin Lash, Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso, Allan Harris, Ekep Nkwelle and Lucy Yeghiazaryan. On November 20, 2022, the finalists will compete at NJPAC in front of a live audience and before a distinguished panel of judges. More here.

Chris Rob to Perform Open Letter To Hip Hop at Blue Note New York, November 1: Musician/producer Chris Rob will be playing a show billed as an “Open Letter to Hip Hop” at the iconic Blue Note New York on November 1. The show will feature notable guests, including Grand Puba & CL Smooth. It will also be opened by comedian Donnell Rawlings, marking the first time that Blue Note New York has formally added a comedian to the bill as an opening act. Tickets here.

Panama Jazz Festival Announces Lineup: The Panama Jazz Festival has announced guests for its 2023 edition, including Chucho Valdes, Catherine Russell, Global Jazz Womxn and more. The festival will be celebrating its 20th edition in a hybrid format taking place on January 16-21, 2023. Aside from concert performances, its program will include educational events and more, such as the 11th Latin American Music Therapy Symposium, bringing together music therapists from different countries. More here.

Eliane Elias on Tour: Pianist/singer/songwriter Eliane Elias is currently on tour in conjunction with the release of her new full-length album, Quietude. Find out about all upcoming tour dates HERE. Quietude marks Elias’ return to her Brazilian and Bossa Nova roots, and we included it in our list of ten albums released in October 2022 that you need to know about.

Katowice JazzArt Honored with EJN Award 2022 for Music & Community: Katowize JazzArt from Poland won the EJN Award 2022 for Music & Community. The award celebrates organizations for their groundbreaking work on social inclusion. A statement praises Katowice JazzArt for its outstanding work creating projects for disabled children and ongoing work in a local prison, as well as for providing temporary housing in their building for Ukrainian refugees and helping them with their primary needs.

Featured photo courtesy of Capitol/UMe.