Norah Jones, Jon Batiste, Wayne Shorter & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, Norah Jones reimagines Leonard Cohen, Jon Batiste in a new animated video, a Wayne Shorter and a jazz supergroup’s new live album and more!

New Music and Videos

Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, Diane Warren, “Sweet (Single Edit)”

Jon Batiste, a cappella group Pentatonix and Diane Warren have shared the video for “Sweet (Single Edit),” their first collaboration together. “Sweet” is a soulful collaboration featuring music and lyrics by Warren. Its vibrant video features a cameo from Warren and sees each member of Pentatonix as animated characters, as a crooning Batiste intermixes with them throughout an urban cityscape. The video was directed by Matt Earl.

Norah Jones, “Steer Your Way”

Norah Jones covers Leonard Cohen with a striking new version of “Steer Your Way.” This is one of the tracks from Blue Note’s upcoming star-studded tribute album to the legendary singer/songwriter, Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen. Produced by Cohen’s longtime friend and collaborator Larry Klein, the album will be released on October 14 and features such acclaimed artists as Peter Gabriel, Gregory Porter, Luciana Souza and James Taylor, among many others.

Julian Lage, “Chavez”

Visionary guitarist Julian Lage the official live performance video of “Chavez,” the latest hard-driving single from his new album. The video features him alongside his core trio with bassist Jorge Roeder and Dave King. Lage’s new album is titled View With a Room, will be released on September 16, and also features six-string icon Bill Frisell. We included it in our list of ten new albums released this month that you need to know about.

New Albums

Jennifer Hartswick, Something in the Water (Brother Mister/Mack Avenue)

Vocalist/trumpeter/composer Jennifer Hartswick reprises her collaboration with bass great Christian McBride on Something in the Water, performing alongside her core ensemble and featured guests. The record finds offers nine tracks, comprising originals and fresh arrangements of familiar songs, presenting as a press release explains “a tender portrait of the human condition, brimming with humor and vulnerability.”

Enrico Rava and Fred Hersch, The Song Is You (ECM)

The Song Is You documents the inspired meeting of two master improvisers, Italian trumpeter/flugelhornist Enrico Rava and U.S. pianist Fred Hersch. Together, they perform standards by such greats as Thelonious Monk and Antonio Carlos Jobim, and offer reinterpretations of some of their own compositions. Released today, The Song Is You was recorded at Auditorio Stelio Molo RSI in November 2021 and produced by Manfred Eicher.

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese and esperanza spalding, Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival (Candid)

Candid releases a live album capturing an extraordinary one-night-only performance by a multi-generational jazz supergroup with Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, esperanza spalding and Leo Genovese. Recorded at the Detroit Jazz Festival in 2017, this performance was dedicated to the much-missed pianist/composer Geri Allen and was also one of Shorter’s final concerts before his retirement.