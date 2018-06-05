Norah Jones’ DVD/Blu-Ray Release “Live at Ronnie Scott’s” Due June 15

Norah Jones’ DVD and Blu Ray release Live at Ronnie Scott’s will be out on June 15 via Eagle Rock Entertainment. It features her trio performance at the famed Ronnie Scott’s jazz club in London, United Kingdom, with drummer Brian Blade and bassist Christopher Thomas.

The stripped-down, sold-out, intimate show displays Jones’ hypnotic re-connection with the piano and her return to her jazz roots in a classic jazz trio setting. Much of the material comes from her 2016 release, Day Breaks, her sixth solo album. Watch a performance of the Day Breaks song “And Then There Was You” from Live at Ronnie Scott’s in the player below: