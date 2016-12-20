Menu
     
Matt Micucci News December 20, 2016

Nina Simone to receive Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award

Nina Simone will be honored by the Recording Academy with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Special Merits Awards. These awards are given to individuals who have made a significant impact in the recording industry and are selected by The Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees.

Other musical artists set to receive the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award are Ahmad Jamal, The Velvet Underground, Shirley Caesar, Sly Stone, Charley Pride and Jimmie Rodgers. Additionally, Thom Bell, Mo Oston and Ralph Peer will be honored with Trustees Awards, and electronic engineer Alan Dower Blulmein will posthumously receive the Technical Grammy Award.

Neil Portnow, President and CEO of the Recording Academy, said: “These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their respective crafts have created a timeless legacy.”

