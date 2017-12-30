Menu
     
September 2017 Issue
August 2017

Lu Olutosin

Matt Micucci News December 30, 2017

Nina Simone inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018

Nina Simone will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The singer-songwriter has been eligible since 1986, but this marks the first year she was nominated. Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, and the Moody Blues will also be inducted. In addition, Sister Rosetta Tharpe will be inducted as part of the hall’s “Early Influences” wing.

The inductees were voted on by music fans and 900 music industry experts and will be inducted at a ceremony and performance show.

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will be announced in early 2018.

#Bon Jovi #Dire Straits #Nina Simone #Rock & Roll Hall of Fame #Sister Rosetta Tharpe #The Cars #The Moody Blues

