New tribute album to celebrate blues legend Elmore James’ centenary

Sylvan Songs Records is celebrating the centenary of blues pioneer Elmore James with the release of Strange Angels: In Flight with Elmore James, on January 26, 2018.

The 13-track includes covers of James’ songs by such artists as Tom Jones, Billy Gibbons, Rodney Crowell, Keb Mo, and more. The album features such songs as “Shake Your Moneymaker,” “Look on Yonder Wall,” and “Person to Person,” as well as lesser-known compositions by the celebrated “King of the Slide Guitar.” The album was produced by Marco Giovino with the help of executive producer Tom Sierring.

James died at the tender age of 45 in 1965. His music is looked at as a crucial bridge between generations of blues artists – from Robert Johnson, whom he played with, to Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf and beyond. He pioneered full band electric performances as early as 1939. His list of admirers includes Keith Richards, George Harrison, and Jimi Hendrix.

All of the profits for Strange Angels will go to MusicCares, who provide resources and attention to human service issues that directly impact the health and welfare of the music community, and Edible Schoolyard NYC, who partner with New York City public schools to provide garden and kitchen classes integrated into the school day.

For more information and to listen to some of the tracks from the album, go to https://elmorejamesstrangeangels.com/