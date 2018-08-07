New Quincy Jones Documentary Out on Netflix on September 21

Quincy, the new documentary about legendary composer-producer Quincy Jones co-directed by the his daughter Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks, will premiere on Netflix on September 21. The film is produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen, and executive produced by Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions and Adam Fell from Quincy Jones Productions.

The documentary is an intimate look into the life of Quincy Jones, who has been a force in music and pop culture for decades, from his time as a trumpeter, film composer and jazz conductor to his production work on Michael Jackson's Thriller to his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

"It's rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation," says Rashida Jones in an official statement. "He is such a man of action and accomplishment, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world."

Lisa Nishimura, Vice President of Original Documentaries for Netflix called it "a rare opportunity to be able to present the definitive story of someone who has for screen decades, not just influenced, but altered the course of culture." The media streaming giant will also give Quincy a limited theatrical release.

