New Oscar Peterson box set out now

Verve Records/UMe has released a new box set titled Oscar Peterson Plays. The box set collects pianist Oscar Peterson’s historic 1952-1954 series of the same name, collecting ten original albums of 113 digitally remastered tracks across five-CDs.

The series sees Peterson explore the canons of songwriters Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, Jerome Kern, Jimmy McHugh, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, Harry Warren, and Vincent Youmans in the setting of the Oscar Peterson Trio. As stated on an official press release, the tracks on this box set are “many of Peterson’s most important recordings as a leader.”

Peterson is one of the most recorded jazz artists in history. His brilliance at the keyboard has been an inspiration for countless pianists and his abilities as both big band leader and accompanist helped in creating his momentous recorded legacy. His prolific trios with guitarists Barney Kessel and Herb Ellis, and bassist Ray Brown set a longtime standard for ensemble interaction and excellence. As his biographer Gene Lees writes, “Oscar Peterson is an astonishing example of what the human body and mind can be self-disciplined to achieve.”

To purchase the Oscar Peterson Plays box set, go to https://lnk.to/OscarPetersonPlays