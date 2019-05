Norah Jones will release Begin Again, a new collection of singles gathering seven eclectic songs that she has recorded over the past year, including with collaborators Jeff Tweedy and Thomas Bartlett. Begin Again was released on April 12 via Blue Note Records. It was produced by Jones and features her on lead vocals, piano and organ, with Brian Blade on drums, Christopher Thomas on bass, Dave Guy on trumpet and Leon Thomas on saxophone. Stream the lead single via the player below.