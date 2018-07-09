New Music Monday: Troy Roberts, Alba Plano, Joey Alexander and More

Need some Monday motivation? We've got you covered! From a new live take on a Bill Evans classic to the reissue of a long out-of-print soul-jazz tune, here are five songs that you can listen to right now. Start the week with a smile on your face. Billy Butler, "The Twang Thang" Jazz Dispensary released the second installment of its soul-jazz series, Soul Diesel, Vol. 2, on vinyl, exclusively for Record store Day on April 21. The new compilation collects rare and out-of-print songs from the vaults of Prestige and Galaxy Records, making their return to vinyl for the first time. These included tracks by such artists as Idris Muhammed, Gene Ammons, and Billy Butler. The latter artist's "The Twang Thang" opens the collection, and you can listen to it via the player below from Jazz Dispensary's official YouTube channel, which also features five other tracks from the compilation.

Joey Alexander, "Time Remembered" Piano prodigy Joey Alexander played a passionate solo version of "Time Remembered," originally composed by the great pianist Bill Evans in 1962, on L'Heure du Jazz, a music show presented by Jean-Yves Chaperon on the French TV channel RTL. The track closes his latest album, Eclipse, which was released on May 4. Eclipse was recorded in just over three days and features contributions from saxophonist Joshua Redman, bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Eric Harland.

Adison Evans, "Meridian" Last week, saxophonist-composer Adison Evans premiered the new video for her song "Meridian," the title track from her sophomore album, which was released on July 6. Evans describes the song, which also opens the album, as "an opening statement to the album that focuses on the connection of the group as a whole, and achieves energy and depth through dynamics and sound and nuance. This song is a loving reminder that we are all connected, to the earth and to each other." The video was shot in the Tuscan countryside in Italy, which Evans considers a second home.





Alba Plano, "I Hope" London-based and Sicilian-born singer-songwriter Alba Plano has shared "I Hope," the latest single from her debut EP, White Lotus. Plano first garnered attention whilst fronting a project named Forever Amy, which featured Amy Winehouse's original band. White Lotus, which presents a healthy and creative mix of neo soul and jazz, was co-produced and co-written by Plano and Karme Caruso, with some of the lyrics written by Davide Shorty.