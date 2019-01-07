New Music Monday: Swindle, Lady Gaga, Van Morrison and More

Looking for some Monday motivation? We’ve got you covered. On our first “New Music Monday” feature of the year 2019, we’ve listed five new songs that you can listen to right now to help you start your week the right way.

Brian Newman & Lady Gaga, “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”

Lady Gaga joins her longtime friend, trumpeter Brian Newman, on a new version of Nina Simone’s classic song, “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” featured on Newman’s new album, Showboat. Newman is also the bandleader for the singer’s Jazz & Piano Show, the part of Lady Gaga’s current Las Vegas residency that will kick off on January 20 and will feature stripped-down takes on her catalog plus selections from the Great American Songbook.

Jazz Funk Soul, “Windfall”

Guitarist Chuck Loeb, pianist-keyboardist Jeff Lorber and saxophonist Everette Harp joined forces in 2014 to create the supergroup Jazz Funk Soul, after logging many hours on the road and onstage with one another. “Windmills” is the new single from the band’s new album, Life and Times, which pays tribute to the late guitar wizard, who died on July 21, 2017. Here, Lorber and Harp celebrate the legacy of their longtime collaborator, alongside guitarist Paul Jackson, Jr.

Chicago Soul Collective, “The ‘In’ Crowd”

The Chicago Soul Collective is a jazz ensemble dedicated to performing the classics from the early ’60s. The group’s debut album, Soulophone, features tracks from such luminaries as Eddie Harris, Herbie Hancock and Lee Morgan, among others. It also includes the group’s take on Ramsey Lewis’ 1965 breakthrough hit, “The ‘In’ Crowd.” Click here to find out more about the history of the song.

Van Morrison, “Spirit Will Provide”

On December 7, Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison released The Prophet Speaks, his 40th studio album. The 14-track effort contains a mix of originals and versions of songs from the likes of John Lee Hooker, Sam Cooke and J.D. Harris, among others. The soulful “Spirit Will Provide” is one of Morrison’s original tunes as well as one of the singles from the album.

Swindle, “Coming Home” (feat. Kojey Radical)

Swindle shared the full video for his new track, “Coming Home,” which features British rapper Kojey Radical. The hyper-stylised video was directed by Olivia Rose, who said in an official statement: “I’m hoping we’ve made a video that feels different to the generic UK music promos that get pushed out time and time again.” Swindle is set to release his new album, No More Normal, on January 25, and we included it on our list of 10 new jazz albums out on January 2019 you need to know about. Click here to find out who else made the list.

