New Music Monday: Raul Midón, Wilma Archer, Alex de Grassi & More

Looking for some Monday motivation? We’ve got you covered. From a jubilant tribute to old school soul to a new experimental collaboration, here are five new songs that you can listen to right now to start your week the right way.

Los Cumpleaños, “Sonrisa”

“Sonrisa” is the new single from Los Cumpleaños, a four-piece group from New York City that mixes tropical rhythms and experimental sounds into energetic, danceable, free-form musical experiences. The song blends the traditional and the contemporary, with the piercing tone of the traditional Colombian Millo flute over layered brass tones, deep bass drum bombs and arpeggiated synth. “Sonrisa” is featured on Los Cumpleaños’ Agua EP, which will be released on May 22.

Alex de Grassi, “The Bridge”

Alex de Grassi has been a unique voice in the world of acoustic guitar for the past 42 years. Now, he has shared the title track from his upcoming album, The Bridge, which will be released on April 17 via Tropo/Six Degrees. The Bridge marks his first solo full-length recording in 17 years. It features ten songs – six of which are new original compositions, including the title track – that show his prowess as a performer, musician, arranger and composer.

Raul Midón, “I Really Want to See You Again” feat. Wayna

GRAMMY=nominated singer/songwriter and guitarist Raul Midón has shared the video for his jubilant song, “I Really Want to See You Again,” which also features world/jazz/soul singer Wayna. “This song is a nod to my love of old school soul R&B,” Midón tells us. It is also one of the tracks from his latest album, The Mirror, which was released earlier this year via Artistry Music.

Cassowary, “Moth”

“Moth” is the third single from the self-titled debut album of Cassowary, the moniker of 25-year-old multi-instrumentalist Miles Shannon, out April 24 via Fat Possum. This minimalist instrumental track weaves traditional jazz elements in with winding cosmic sounds. Shannon calls “Moth” an experiment with time and groove via a press release. “It was inspired by the sporadic movement of a moth in flight, going towards light. With this in mind, the song is also meant to harmonically represent drastic ascension following a lower point.”

Wilma Archer, “Cheater” feat. Sudan Archives

Multi-instrumentalist/producer Wilma Archer has shared the visualizer for “Cheater,” a song from his jazz-influenced, experimental album, A Western Circular, out now via Weird World. Archer says the song is “about escaping death or serious injury by car, celebrating the difference one bell bollard can make.” The vocal parts on this song are performed by the inimitable violinist/singer Sudan Archives.

Featured photo by Samuel Prather.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.