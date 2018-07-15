New Music Monday: Norah Jones, Children of Zeus, Bokanté and More

Need some Monday motivation? We've got you covered! This week's list takes us from the streets of Manchester, England, to the jazz underground art scene of New York City. Start the week with a smile on your face. Norah Jones, "It Was You" Norah Jones released her new organ-and-horn drenched soul song "It Was You." This is the second in a series of new singles by the versatile singer-songwriter, following her riveting "My Heart Is Full" that is currently being featured in an HBO image campaign. "It Was You" features Jones on voice and piano with drummer Brian Blade, bassist Christopher Thomas, organist Pete Remm, trumpeter Dave Guy and tenor saxophonist Leon Michels.

Quiana Lynell, "Careless Love" Jazz and blues vocalist Quiana Lynell won the coveted Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition in 2017. This July, she will be heading to the studio to record her full-length Concord Records debut in New York City, New York, with producer Brian Bacchus. Meanwhile, she unveiled a new video of her live performance of "Careless Love," filmed at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, Louisiana. Here, Lynell is accompanied by pianist David Torkanowsky, drummer Herlin Riley and bassist Max Moran.

Children of Zeus ft. DRS & [ K S R ], "It's All On You" With their unique blend of hip-hop, jazz and R&B, Children of Zeus, the production duo made up of Tyler Daley and Konny Kon, are among the brightest stars of the current music scene of Manchester, England. Having collaborated for around a decade, the duo released their first full-length album, Travel Light, on July 13. They also recently dropped the new video for one of the tracks from the album, the laid-back and soul-drenched "It's All On You," featuring fellow Manchester artists MC [K S R] and rising-star soul singer DRS.

Onyx Collective, "175 Canal St." Onyx Collective, the New York-based underground jazz trio and art collective led by saxophonist Isaiah Barr, unveiled the new video for "175 Canal St.," taken from their new album Lower East Suite Part Three, out now via Big Dada. The video itself was co-directed by Barr, Gogy Esparza and Mike Swoop (the latter two are members of the collective's "visual" section). "We shot the video in an abandoned church in Little Italy. I wanted to make a mysterious thriller that had a narrative. Something in between Rosemary’s Baby and a Wes Craven movie. It was lucky to find such a perfect location. Once we did, it opened up a realm of imagination," says Barr.