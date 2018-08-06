New Music Monday: Kiefer, Tony Bennett and Diana Krall, and more

Need some Monday motivation? We've got you covered! From a celebration of the cultural-folkloric tradition of Puerto Rico to an exploration of the music of George and Ira Gershwin, here are five songs to help you start the week off right. Miguel Zenon, "Promesa"



Saxophonist-composer Miguel Zenón draws inspiration upon the rich cultural-folkloric traditions of Puerto Rico for his new album, Yo Soy la Tradición, out on September 21 via Miel Music. "Promesa," the longest piece of the album, begins with a haunting statement in the cello and cycles through repetitions of varied melodic elements whose even, steady elaboration reveals the patience underlying Zenón's cinematic sense of pacing.

Kiefer, "What a Day" Pianist, composer and producer Kiefer played a laid-back and funky version of "What a Day" in a quintet format for the "Dungeons Sessions," a series of videos of live performances filmed at the warehouse of the Stones Throw label in Los Angeles, California. The track is the second track from Kiefer's debut album for the label, Happysad, which was released in June.

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall, "Fascinating Rhythm"



Tony Bennett and Diana Krall shared a fun, upbeat new version of the classic song "Fascinating Rhythm," featured on their new collaborative album, Our Love Is Here To Stay, out on September 14. It's a tribute to the music of George and Ira Gershwin - and will be out just in time for the 120th anniversary of George Gershwin’s birthday, which takes place on September 26.

Neneh Cherry, "Kong"



Neneh Cherry makes her return as a solo performer with a song homing in on the consequences of colonialism and Europe's ongoing refugee crisis, anchored by a soul bass and a tinkling high-hat. "Kong" was co-produced by Four Tet and Massive Attack's 3D, and its powerful video is directed by London-based filmmaker Jenn Nkiri, who previously shot visuals for Kamasi Washington's Heaven and Earth.

Caleb Wheeler Curtis, ‘Brothers’



"Brother" is a wild, exciting and original take on familiar modern-jazz conventions by composer-saxophonist Caleb Wheeler Curtis. The song is the title track from his debut album - produced by pianist Orrin Evans - out now on Imani Records, which celebrates the ties of brotherhood, whether shared by blood or forged on the bandstand.