New Music Monday: José James, Kandace Springs, Alina Engibaryan and more

Need some Monday motivation? We've got you covered. From tributes to the Gershwins and Bill Withers to original compositions by some of today's most talented jazz composers, here are five new songs that you can listen to right now to start your week the right way!



Alina Engibaryan, "The New You"



GroundUp Music uploaded a video from Alina Engibaryan's recent concert at the Jazz Standard - NYC, with the singer-songwriter playing alongside pianist Taylor Eigsti, bassist Michael League, saxophonist Chris Potter and drummer Kendrick Scott. The video captures a performance of "The New You," one of nine original compositions by Engibaryan featured on her latest album, We Are, which was released on February 16 and marked her GroundUp label debut. It also perfectly captures a major theme of the album, which Engibaryan explains via a press release: "A lot of songs on my album are about love, empowerment and how people treat each other. It's all about some kind of relationship."

José James , "Use Me"



Singer-songwriter José James pays tribute to one of his musical heroes, the great Bill Withers, on his hew album Lean On Me, out on September 28 via Blue Note Records. The LP is a homage to Withers in honor of his 80th birthday and features a track list including twelve of his most beloved and soulful tracks. The lead track from Lean On Me, "Use Me," was composed by Withers and originally included on his 1972 album, Still Bill. "There was only one right move here," says James about the recording of his album. "Show up with a killer band, run the tape, capture the vibe. We just played the songs."

Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"



Tony Bennett and Diana Krall are set to release their first ever full-length collaborative album, Love Is Here To Stay, which pays tribute to the music of George and Ira Gershwin, on September 14 via Verve Records/Columbia Records. Having previously shared their video for "Fascinating Rhythm" from the album, Bennett and Krall share another taste of what's to come with a new video, this time for "Nice Work If You Can Get It." This song was originally published by the Gershwins in 1937 and was written for the movie Damsel in Distress, where it was performed by the iconic Fred Astaire.

Christian Sands, "Sangueo Soul"



Christian Sands is certainly one of the most in-demand pianists working in jazz today. He has toured the world as bandleader and has recently appeared as sideman on records by Christian McBride and Gregory Porter. He will release Facing Dragons, his follow-up to his dynamic 2017 record, Reach Further - EP, on September 21 via Mack Avenue. The new album finds him returning to the recording studio with an indestructible band and an unwavering allegiance to the groove, as shown by its first single, "Sangueo Soul" - a syncopated, complicated and fascinating Latin jazz composition.

Kandace Springs, "6 8"



Singer, pianist and composer Kandace Springs has released "6 8," her second single from her sophomore album Indigo, a 13-track LP of originals and choice covers that will be released on September 7 via Blue Note Records. Here, Springs re-interprets multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Gabriel Garzón Montano's gorgeous ballad, with her sensuous vocals and chiming piano intertwining with Elena Pinderhughes' ethereal flute and floating above Burniss Travis II's bass and Karriem Riggins' drums. "6 8" follows the first single from the album, "Don't Need the Real Thing."