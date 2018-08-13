New Music Monday: Erroll Garner, Jamison Ross, Sirintip and more

Need some Monday motivation? We've got you covered. From a funkified take on an eighties rock classic to a lost gem by a jazz legend, here are five new and rediscovered jazz songs that you can listen to right now to start your week the right way!



The Lao Tizer Band, "Pride (In the Name of Love)"



The Lao Tizer Band, headed by veteran fusion keyboardist Lao Tizer, released their first album in five years, Songs from the Swinghouse, on March via Yse Records. The new album features Tizer's biggest band to date and was recorded live in just three days at the Conway Studios in Hollywood. The track list includes three covers played with a vocalist, Tita Hutchinson, for the first time in the band's history. One of these is a gospel, funkified version of U2's classic 1984 song "Pride (In the Name of Love)," which Tizer has been a fan of since hearing it for the first time in the 1993 Jim Sheridan film, In the Name of the Father, and was originally inspired by the Civil Rights Movement.

Sirintip, "In My Garden"



Bangkok-born singer-songwriter Sirintip unveiled the new video for "In My Garden," the second single from her latest album, Tribus, out now via GroundUP Music. The title of the album means "three" in Latin, a number that serves as the overriding theme on the album - three continents, three languages and the three relationships we all share: to the world, to other people and to ourselves. "In My Garden" is a dark, trip-hop song that finds Sirintip playing alongside Micheal League and Justin Stanton of Snarky Puppy, with Mark Giuliana on drums.

Jamison Ross, "Call Me"



Jamison Ross is a drummer-vocalist and the winner of the 2012 Thelonious Monk Jr. International Jazz competition. Having released his debut album, Jamison, in 2015, he released his sophomore full-length album, All for One, earlier this year on Concord Jazz. All for One showcases the artist's exciting sound and blend of jazz, soul and funk, as illustrated by the song "Call Me," for which Ross made his music video debut.

Ben Sharkey, "Swing Don't Cost a Thing"



Singer-songwriter Ben Sharkey plays music that illustrates a deep joy of living life to the fullest. He sure swings on his new album, Mercury Rising, out on August 17 via Woodward Avenue Records. On it, Sharkey brings his colorful fusion of swing, contemporary jazz, soul and pop, in the form of clever, playful tracks written in collaboration with his pianist Chris Codish. These include the new single from the album, "Swing Don't Cost a Thing." The video for the song is a throwback to the days of old school cool, with clips from classic films starring such icons as Fred Astaire and James Dean.

Erroll Garner, "Night and Day"



Mack Avenue Records uploaded a version of the classic Cole Porter song "Night and Day" by the legendary pianist-composer Erroll Garner on their official YouTube channel. The song is included on the previously unissued live album Nightconcert, which was finally released on July 13. The album was originally recorded at a midnight concert at the Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Holland, and presents the jazz great at the peak of his musical genius.