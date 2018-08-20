New Music Monday: Cécile McLorin Salvant, Luciana Souza, Bokanté and More

Are you looking for some Monday motivation? We've got you covered! From a piano-vocal duo exploring the theme of the mercurial nature of love to a world music super-group drawing inspiration from current turbulent political changes, here are five new songs that you can listen to right now to start your week the right way.



Cécile McLorin Salvant, "Visions"



In just the span of a decade, singer-songwriter Cécile McLorin Salvant won the prestigious 2010 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Festival and evolved into a multi-Grammy Award winning artist. Her latest album, The Window, is out on September 28 via Mack Avenue Records, and finds her exploring and extending the tradition of the piano-vocal duo and its expressive possibilities with critically acclaimed pianist Sullivan Fortner. The theme of the album is the mercurial nature of love, and is explored across a wide repertory of original McLorin Salvant compositions and covers, including a fresh take on Stevie Wonder's song "Visions."

Medeski Martin & Wood and Alarm Will sound, "End of the World Party"



Avant-funk jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood and 20-piece chamber orchestra Alarm Will Sound join forces on their first collaborative album, Omnisphere, out on September 14 via Medeski Martin & Wood's own imprint, Indirecto Records. The album was recorded live at The Newman Center in Denver, Colorado, in February 2015 and fulfills a long-held aspiration for Medeski Martin & Wood - merging their freewheeling improvisational jazz explorations with the more composed approach of orchestra music. Omnisphere features seven tracks that strike an ideal balance with original music by members of both groups and new Alarm Will Sound arrangements of two cuts from Medeski Martin & Wood's 2004 album End of the World Party (Just in Case), with the title track from that collection being the first single from the new album.

Bokanté and Metropole Orkest, "All the Way Home"



World music super-group Bokanté, led by Snarky Puppy bassist Michael League and featuring the vocal talents of Malika Tirolien, unveiled the video for their new moody track, "All the Way Home." The song, sung by Tirolien in the lyrics of her native language, Guadeloupean Creole, sees the band departing from their more electric sound of their 2017 debut album, Strange Circles, and collaborating with the Metrolope Orkest, the multiple Grammy winning jazz and pop orchestra based in the Netherlands and one of the largest full-time ensembles of its kind in the world. League also co-directed the music video for "All the Way Home," which was filmed across three locations currently experiencing very turbulent political changes - New York City, Istanbul and Catalunya. "The idea is not to represent the struggles of these countries specifically, but to show the ability of the individual to create change in a society," he explains.

Lucia Jackson, "Just One of Those Things"



Vocalist Lucia Jackson, daughter of jazz guitar great Ron Jackson, is set to release her debut album, You and the Night and the Music, on September 14 via Roni Music. The album features her father contributing arrangements and leading and impressive rhythm section, with Lucia creating fresh variations of timeless material, displaying a fetching voice on a set of standards and more recent compositions. These include "Just One of Those Things," the popular song originally written by Cole Porter for the 1935 musical Jubilee, here taken uptempo, with a hot guitar-drums trade-off.

Luciana Souza, "These Things"



Brazilian vocalist-composer Luciana Souza will release her new album, The Book of Longing, on August 24 via Sunnyside Records. Accompanying her on the album, which is produced by Larry Klein and was recorded as a live project with percussion overdubs, are guitarist Chico Pinheiro and bassist Scott Colley. The Book of Longing is described as a song cycle; a melding of poetry written by such artists as Leonard Cohen, Emily Dickinson and Christiana Rossetti, among others. Souza herself contributes a few original compositons, including the album opener "These Things."