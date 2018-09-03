New Music Monday: Brandon Coleman, Jan Hammer, Sangre Joven and More

Looking for some Monday motivation? We've got you covered. From a forgotten funky Latin gem from the 70s that has resurfaced for the first time to an incindiary contemporary jazz-punk sound from Copenhagen, Denmark, here are five new and rediscovered jazz songs that you can listen to right now to start your week the right way.



Brandon Coleman, "All Around the World"



Keyboardist Brandon Coleman has unveiled the video for "All Around the World," which is included on Resistance, his forthcoming album that marks his debut on Brainfeeder, Flying Lotus' imprint. The album is described via a press release as stitching together threads from jazz, disco, boogie, R&B, electro, soul, and funk. "All Around the World" plays with the beloved sound 1970's funk and disco, and takes it into the 21st century.

Pardans, "Burning House Bedding"



Looking for jazz spiked with furious energy? Pardans are a jazz-punk group quickly becoming one of Denmark's most exciting new bands. They share a mentality with the experimental, the unconventional and the uniqueness of the No Wave of the 70s. Their song "Burning House Bedding" is taken off their upcoming album, Spit and Image, out on October 5 via Tambourhinoceros.

Jan Hammer, "Miami - Night"



Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Jan Hammer wrote and performed the famous theme song for the television series Miami Vice in 1985. On July 20, Hammer released his Seasons Pt. 1 - his first album in a decade. The track-list features a song titled "Miami - Night" that is inspired by Miami Vice director Michael Mann's technique of spraying the streets with water when taping at night to set the mood for a scene.

Sam Rucker feat. Joselyn Best, "True Love"



Saxophonist-composer Sam Rucker is a former hip-hop producer who has developed a unique sound in modern jazz that includes the freedom of jazz, the swagger of hip-hop, the faith of gospel and heart-on-your sleeve soul. This is the sound that inspired Redemption, his third album - a collection of original songs. "True Love" is the breezy, mid-tempo first single from the album and it features vocalist Joselyn Best.

Sangre Joven, "Zamba Zamba"



Nilo Espinosa was a musician, composer and arranger and is considered one of the most important jazz artists of Peru. In the 1970's, he led a group of like-minded musicians called Sangre Joven. The band is now largely forgotten and information on them is rare. However, Matasuna Records discovered a true Latin jazz gem in the funky song "Zamba Zamba." Originally released on one single Peruvian label named MAG in 1975, the song was a version of "Samba Samba" by Colombian brothers Elkin & Nelson and has been reissued by Matasuna for the first time ever.