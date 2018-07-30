New Music Monday: Bob James, Kandace Springs, Nate Wood and more

Need some Monday motivation? We've got you covered! From the new foot-stomping track by a historic orchestra to the futuristic sound of a one-man band project, here are five new jazz songs that you can listen to right now. Start the week with a ​smile on your face.



Kandace Springs, "Don't Need the Real Thing"



Kandace Springs unveiled the video for her new single, "Don't Need the Real Thing." This sensuous song tinged with melancholia and underlined by a mellow groove and dance hall beat was produced by Karriem Riggins, who also produced all but two tracks from the singer-songwriter and pianist's new album, Indigo, out on September 7. Riggins says the album was built around the songwriting: "She says so much on the piano and her voice is amazing - it's the focal point of the whole sound."

Gilad Hekselman, "Tokyo Cookie"



Ask for Chaos, the forthcoming album by the gHex Trio led by Israeli-born guitarist-composer Gilad Hekselman, is defined by its explorations with electronic sounds. However, at the Borsella Folk & Jazz Festival in France, he played a fascinating acoustic version of "Tokyo Cookie," the second single from the album, that is quite different from the original. Ask for Chaos is out on September 7 via Hekselman's new label, Hexophonic Music, in collaboration with Motéma Music.

Count Basie Orchestra and Take 6, "Everyday I Have the Blues"



Vocal group Take 6 joined forces with the historic Count Basie Orchestra on a foot-stomping, swinging take on the classic Joe Williams song "Everyday I Have the Blues." This song opens All About That Basie, a new album out on September 7 via Concord Jazz, that sees the Count Basie Orchestra joined by a bevy of guests to celebrate the band's legacy, from its early years, throughout the decades with Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, to today's contemporary artists.

Nate Wood, "Rabbit"



Nate Wood began posting videos of his new experimental project, fOUR, about a year ago. The project finds the multi-instrumentalist playing everything - analog synth, drum, bass and on vocals - at the same time, with no overdubs, click tracks or pre-recorded backing tracks. Wood released the music from this project on an album, X.IT, released on July 27. This is a good excuse to revisit some of the videos he previously posted, beginning with "Rabbit," which opens the new album.

Bob James, "Submarine"



Espresso marks the return of pianist, composer and arranger Bob James to the trio format for the first time since his 2004 LP, Take It From the Top. The new album, out on August 31, finds him playing alongside young bassist Michael Palazzolo and respected veteran drummer Billy Kilson. "Sumbarine," the first single to be released from Espresso, is an example of James blending his classic sound with fresh, complex and rich textures.