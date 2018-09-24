New Music Monday: Al Green, Willie Nelson, Camille Thurman and More

Looking for some Monday motivation? We've got you covered. From the return of a soul legend to a collaboration between two saxophone masters, here are five new songs that you can listen to right now to start you week the right way.



Willie Nelson, "Summer Wind"



68 albums into his career, Willie Nelson pays tribute to his favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, on My Way, his second full-length record of 2018. The album includes such Ol' Blue Eyes standards as "Fly Me To the Moon," "It Was a Very Good Year" and "Summer Wind." Nelson performed a version of the latter song on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week, with a light jazzy arrangement complementing his soft vocal delivery. The original tune was released in Germany as "Der Sommerwind" and written by Heinz Meier with German language lyrics by Hans Bradtke. Johnny Mercer rewrote the song into English and Sinatra recorded its best-known version in 1966, originally appearing on his album Strangers in the Night.

Marc Ribot & Tom Waits, "Bella Ciao (Goodbye Beautiful)"



Tom Waits' first song in two years is a collaboration with guitarist Marc Ribot - a version of the Italian anti-Fascist folk ballad "Bella Ciao." The song is featured on Ribot's latest political album, Songs of Resistance 1948 - 2018, which is described by the guitarist as a protest record that speaks to this political moment with appropriate ambition passion and fury, and complies a few original songs as well as traditional songs that are drawn from World War II anti-Fascist Italian partisans, the US Civil Rights Movement and the Mexican protest ballads. About his collaboration with Waits, Ribot says: "I played Tom a bunch of tunes and he immediately bonded with that one. Of course, he brings a certain gravitas to everything he does - my Italian friends say he sounds exactly like an old 'partigiano.'"

Al Green, "Before the Next Teardrop Falls"



Al Green returns with his first new song in a decade, a cover of "Before the Next Teardrop Falls," originally a country and pop song written by Vivian Keith and Ben Peters in 1967, and most famously recorded by Freddy Fender in 1974. The Reverend's latest song was released as the latest installment of Amazon Music's "Produced By" series and produced by Matt Ross-Spang at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to this version of "Before he Next Teardrop Falls," Green's last release was the 2008 Questlove-produced album Lay It Down that included the song "Stay With Me (By the Sea)," for which Green and John Legend won a Grammy award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group in 2009.

Camille Thurman, "After You've Gone"



Vocalist-saxophonist Camille Thurman released Waiting for the Sunrise on August 24. The album is part of Chesky Records' "Binaural + Series," all recorded with a single microphone, and features Thurman playing alongside bassist Cecil McBee, guitarist Jack Wilkins, drummer Steve Williams, and drummer Jeremy Pelt. This collection of standards showcases Thurman's remarkable talent and potential both vocally and on saxophone, and includes a version of "After You've Gone," originally written in 1918 by Turner Layton with lyrics by Henry Creamer and recorded by Marion Harris that same year.

Keith Oxman and David Liebman, "Shai"



Saxophonist Keith Oxman joins forces with NEA Jazz Master David Liebman on his new album Glimpses, on which the demonstrate virtuosic technique, remarkable musicality and an astonishing camaraderie. The conversational, musically sensitive relationship between Oxman and Liebman is established on "Shai," the record's opening track, in which the horns interact with solo licks and unison statements before breaking off in hard swinging solos. On Glimpses - released on September 21 via Capri Records - the two are ably backed throughout by Oxman's working band with pianist Jeff Jenkins, bassist Ken Walker and drummer Todd Reid.