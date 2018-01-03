New Miles Davis and John Coltrane live box set out on March 23

The sixth volume in Columbia/Legacy’s Miles Davis Bootleg Series has been announced. The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 6 is out March 23, 2018. It features both Davis and John Coltrane and gathers five concerts from the Spring 1960 “Jazz At The Philharmonic European Tour” in a 4xCD set. The tour was Coltrane’s last as Davis’ sideman. At this time, the two jazz giants were at the peak of their powers, exploring the music of the recently recorded Kind of Blue (1959).

The concerts found on the new release took place in Paris, Stockholm, and Copenhagen. In addition to the CD set and complete digital release, vinyl issues of the individual shows will be released as well. The Final Tour: Copenhagen, March 24, 1960, will be released by Columbia/Legacy while Vinyl Me, Please will put out The Final Tour: Paris, March 21, 1960.

Originally broadcast on European radio in March 1960, these shows have been available on various unofficial releases over the years but this is the first time they’ve been officially released by Davis’ record company. This collection has been authorized by the Miles Davis Estate, the John Coltrane Estate, and Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. Produced by the multi-Grammy winning team of producers Steve Berkowitz, Michael Cuscuna and Richard Seidel, the recordings have been mastered by multi-Grammy winning Sony Music engineer Mark Wilder, who worked on other sets in the Bootleg series.

The 4CD set also includes an extensive essay by music historian Ashley Khan and will also be available as a digital download and a single 12″ LP.

